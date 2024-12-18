Nuggets Target Trade For High-Scoring Former All-Star to Help Nikola Jokic
The Denver Nuggets are trying to get Nikola Jokić help and they're eyeing a big trade to make that happen.
The Athletic's Tony Jones and Sam Amick are reporting Denver would like to find a high-scoring player who can boost the team's offense. Jokić has been incredible again this season, averaging 30.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 9.9 assists in 37.2 minutes per game. But he can't do it alone, so the Nuggets want to find help. And they have their target.
While they've discussed several options, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has become Denver's focus. The 29-year-old two-time All-Star is currently averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 33.3 minutes per game. He is also shooting a career-best 42.8% from three-point range through 23 games.
LaVine is making $43 million this season, while he's due $45.9 million next season and owns a player option worth $48.9 million for the 2026-27 season.
To get a deal done, Denver would have to include Michael Porter Jr. and his salary. The 26-year-old forward is currently averaging 18.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 35.2 minutes per game, while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Backup forward Zeke Nnaji would also likely be part of any package leaving Denver.
The Nuggets attempted to trade for Paul George over the offseason, with Porter and Nnaji as the return for the Los Angeles Clippers. Those talks fizzled.
Jokic and Jamal Murray are the focus of Denver's offense but the franchise reportedly thinks it needs to find another player who can create his own shot. LaVine is the current target who could do just that.