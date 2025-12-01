Jamal Murray's New Career Milestone Puts Him in Exclusive Club

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has officially found his way into the 10,000 career points club just over a month into his tenth season in the league.

The feat for Murray came on the Nuggets' latest loss vs. the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup within the first six minutes of the game––as he would finish the night with an impressive 37 points, four rebounds, and seven assists in the 36 minutes he played.

And for Murray, surpassing that 10,000 points mark now places him into an exclusive category of all-time scorers with the Nuggets' franchise. He's now just one of seven players throughout Denver's history to have crossed that threshold, and just the third to do so in the past 25 seasons.

Jamal Murray Among Seven Nuggets With 10K+ Points

That list of 10,000-point scorers includes some elite talents: headlined by Alex English atop the board with a whopping 21,625, followed by the one and only Nikola Jokic at 16,760, then with Dan Issel, Carmelo Anthony, David Thompson, Ralph Simpson, and now, Murray is the latest to navigate his way into the mix.

The accomplishment pairs together with what's been an elite start to the year for Murray. In the 18 games that he's played he's averaging career-highs across the board 24.0 points per game on 48.6% shooting from the field, combined with 4.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Now, he's eyeing a potential All-Star selection for the first time in his career if he and the Nuggets can continue that success.

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The question for Murray now becomes just how far he can stretch into the Nuggets' all-time scoring leaderboard. At over 10,000 points still under 29 years old, there's a ton of room for him to grow moving forward for as long as he remains healthy and established in Denver for the foreseeable future.

This year, he could climb as high as the sixth-leading scorer to surpass Nuggets' ABA star Ralph Simpson, who lands just under 200 points away from Murray's current total, and with just one more season, passing David Thompson's 11,992 is certainly in the cards for Murray as well as well.

To pass the three-time MVP that is Jokic, and the other four Hall of Fame-level talents residing above him, that'll take a bit of extra legwork on Murray's part to keep climbing that ladder, but with the total up to 10,000, that's a win in itself that cements the Nuggets guard as one of the best scorers to step foot on the floor in Denver throughout an extensive 59-year history.

