Nuggets vs. Mavericks Injury Report Updates Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis Status

The Denver Nuggets have lost two of their last five games to move to 14-5 on the season, and are now heading into a matchup with a talented Dallas Mavericks team on Monday.

The Mavericks have not been very successful themselves, hoisting a 6-15 record through 21 games, but injuries have certainly gotten the best of them. Star point guard Kyrie Irving is still sidelined as he recovers from a torn ACL, while All-NBA forward Anthony Davis has played just six games this season due to a calf strain.

The Nuggets are dealing with some of their own injuries, as both Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun are sidelined for several weeks, but they are attempting to make due with what they have.

Nuggets update Jokic's status

In their last game, the Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic as questionable before ultimately confirming he would be able to suit up. For Monday's game against the Mavericks, they are already more confident.

The Nuggets have listed Nikola Jokic (left wrist sprain) as probable against the Mavericks, while ruling out Christian Braun (left ankle sprain), Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain), and Julian Strawther (lower back injury management).

The Nuggets already playing without two key starters is bad enough, so Jokic dealing with an injury is certainly not what the team wants to see. However, he has yet to miss a game this season, and that trend looks like it will continue on Monday night.

Anthony Davis gives the Mavericks some hope

Davis missed 14 consecutive games before finally returning to the Mavericks lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. However, he would then return to the sideline for the second night of a back-to-back, as he has now missed 15 of Dallas' last 16 games.

Luckily, the Mavericks seem to be getting Davis back on the floor for Monday's game.

The Mavericks have listed Anthony Davis (left calf injury management) as probable against the Nuggets. Dallas has also listed PJ Washington (right ankle sprain) and Brandon Williams (left adductor strain) as questionable, while standout center Daniel Gafford (right ankle injury management) is doubtful.

Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery), Dante Exum (right knee injury management), and Dereck Lively II (right foot injury management) are all ruled out for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are dealing with as many injuries as any other team in the NBA, but on the bright side, it has given first-overall pick Cooper Flagg time to shine. The Mavericks confirmed that Flagg is available for Monday's game, but he will be playing with a right thumb splint.

The Nuggets and Mavericks are set to face off at 7:00 p.m. MT in Denver.

