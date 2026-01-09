Three Biggest Risers for Nuggets After Nikola Jokic's Injury

The Denver Nuggets faced their biggest nightmare when Nikola Jokic went down with a scary knee injury in their December 29th game against the Miami Heat. Luckily, the Nuggets caught a break when Jokic was diagnosed with a hyperextension, which is expected to sideline him for four weeks, a much better outcome than any long-term injury.

Jokic has now missed Denver's last five games, making the team turn to other players in his absence. The Nuggets have won three of their five games without him, and much of the credit can be attributed to a few key players. Here are the Nuggets' three biggest risers amid Jokic's absence:

Jamal Murray

Dec 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) dribbles against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Of course, Jamal Murray's rise has not shocked anyone, as it was obvious the Nuggets would turn to him with Jokic sidelined. In four outings without Jokic, Murray has averaged 26.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 11.5 assists per game. Jokic does not miss a lot of time, so Murray is not used to running the show by himself, yet he has risen to the occasion.

Murray was already making a case for his first career All-Star appearance before Jokic's injury, but the way he is leading the Nuggets and helping them stay afloat is only helping his argument.

With Jokic potentially sidelined for three more weeks, Murray will continue to prove himself as one of the NBA's top point guards and a surefire All-Star.

Peyton Watson

Jan 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts to his score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While everyone knew Murray would step up in Jokic's absence, the Nuggets needed others to improve around him. Luckily, Peyton Watson is ready to prove himself in a contract year.

Watson, 23, is set to hit restricted free agency in the offseason after not earning an extension from the Nuggets, and the young wing is proving why he deserves a big contract. In his last five games without Jokic, Watson has averaged 24.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.0 stocks (steals + blocks) per game, shooting 51.8% from the field and 41.4% from three-point range.

Watson is coming off a 30-point outing in Denver's win over the Boston Celtics, continuing to show off his improved offensive game to complement his defensive versatility. He has scored 20+ points in each of his five games without Jokic, being a legitimate second option alongside Murray to help the Nuggets stay afloat.

Zeke Nnaji

Jan 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) reacts to a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Arguably, the biggest surprise for the Nuggets over the past four games has been sixth-year forward Zeke Nnaji. With Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas both sidelined, the Nuggets' center depth seemed lost, but Nnaji has stepped up to the plate. Although rookie big man DaRon Holmes II has started over him, Nnaji has been a valuable second-stringer.

In his last four games, Nnaji has averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0 stocks in 24.8 minutes per game. Nnaji's four-year, $32 million contract has been viewed as a complete waste as he has practically fallen out of the rotation, but his emergence in the absence of Jokic and Valanciunas has come up clutch for Denver.

Nnaji has logged two blocks in each of his last three games, as well as seven combined steals. Not only does Nnaji simply provide some much-needed length in their damaged rotation, but he is also making a legitimate difference on both ends of the floor.

Of course, the Nuggets are desperate to get Jokic back on the floor, as long as Valanciunas and Cam Johnson, but they are lucky to have some other players able to step up to the plate.

More Denver Nuggets Content