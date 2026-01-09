Jamal Murray Pulls Off Impressive Feat in Nuggets’ Last Two Games

Through the Denver Nuggets' past two games of the season, it's made for some eye-catching performances—and stat lines—from star guard Jamal Murray, who's now put together one of his most impressive feats of this season within the last couple of times he's been on the floor.

Following Murray's 16 assists vs. the Brooklyn Nets and his 17 assists against the Boston Celtics, the Nuggets guard has now posted a career-high for assists in a single game in back-to-back games that he played.

Murray's career-high in assists prior to his two nights of excellence spanned all the way back in the 2018-19 season when the Nuggets guard had 15 dimes against the Dallas Mavericks in the middle of December.

And now, over seven years later, he's outdone himself in the assists margin once again, which allows him to stick his name further into this year's All-Star conversation for what could be the first appearance of his career.

Murray's efforts started off hot against the Nets when, in 40 minutes, he put together 27 points, six rebounds, and 16 assists while cashing in six threes in the first game. Denver had both Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun back in the lineup from injury, albeit while still crashing down in a 115-127 loss on the road.

However, Murray and the Nuggets would follow that up after an inspiring win vs. the Philadelphia 76ers while Denver was without all five of their starters with another good win against the Celtics— a night where Murray was able to log 22 points, eight rebounds, and 17 assists on his behalf, really making for an even better performance from his previous one.

It's now got Murray's All-Star case at one of the highest heights they've ever been at. He's averaging a career-best 25.3 points and 7.5 assists while shooting 47.9% from the field and an extremely efficient 44.3% from three, now vaulted into being Denver's primary offensive engine for whatever extent their three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is sidelined for.

However, as proven by his latest two games, Murray has certified that when his number is called, he can emerge as the high-end facilitator and lead playmaker for Denver's offense to help keep this unit afloat on any given night, and with those opportunities available, he can even set some career-high numbers in the process.

Murray will have his next chance to continue besting his own records when the Nuggets return home to face the Atlanta Hawks before the weekend kicks off, tipping off at 7 p.m. MT in Ball Arena as Denver will be hoping to claim win number three in a row for what could be Gordon and Braun's game back healthy in the Mile High since they were each injured back in November.

