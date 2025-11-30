David Adelman Sends Strong Locker Room Message to Nuggets After Road Win

The Denver Nuggets picked up a much-needed win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, bouncing back from a nail-biting loss to the San Antonio Spurs the night before.

The Nuggets walked out of Phoenix with a 130-112 victory, led by Nikola Jokic with 26 points, nine rebounds, and ten assists on 7-7 shooting, but head coach David Adelman gives credit to the entire team. After the win, Adelman gave a strong speech to his team in the locker room.

"I have to bring up a few people here. Bruce [Brown], ten assists. Spencer [Jones], actual career high in points. Tim [Hardaway Jr.] got ridiculously hot. Peyton [Watson], a lot of credit. Spence did a good job too. Guarding Devin Booker is really tough. You took the assignment well, as a team we did it well," Adelman said in the locker room, via Altitude+.

"My point is this. I love that we won this game, not only by scoring 130 points. 130 is what we do, I get it. High level f-----g offense in here. High level. 112 [points allowed] is a great job, great defense. We know what this means."

Nuggets have a complete game

There have been plenty of instances this season where the Nuggets seem unstoppable on offense, but are not able to get stops. In Saturday's win, the Nuggets were incredible on both sides of the ball, and that is why Adelman is so happy with his team.

Even while missing Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun with injuries, the Nuggets continue to get other guys to step up. Spencer Jones and Peyton Watson, especially, have stepped up big time for Denver offensively and defensively, and certainly deserve their props.

Nuggets fighting through challenging schedule

"Our home games have been so f-----g weird. They've almost felt like part of road trips," Adelman continued. "So we've got to get used to it, because we have that all the way through January. So when we go back on Monday, find a new focus on how we're doing this. I understand the schedule has been completely f-----g crazy, but we've got to find a way to take advantage of home games as a group."

The Nuggets' schedule is far from normal, as they have not spent two consecutive games in the same city since a back-to-back series on November 7 and 8. This trend will continue through December 15, when they finally start a four-game home stand.

Denver going over a month without staying in the same city for multiple nights has to be draining, but Adelman is simply trying to keep his team on track.

"I really mean this, though, that was a great f-----g team win. A team win on the road," Adelman finished.

