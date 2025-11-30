Nuggets Announce Nikola Jokic's Official Status vs. Suns

It looks like the Denver Nuggets will have Nikola Jokic active and ready to go heading into their second leg of a back-to-back against the Phoenix Suns.

Jokic, who was previously listed as questionable before the night against the Suns with a left wrist sprain, has been upgraded to active via the Nuggets' latest injury report update.

Injury Update ahead of tonight's game against the Suns:



AVAILABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Wrist Sprain)

Bruce Brown (Right Knee Sprain)



OUT:

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Strain)

Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)

Julian Strawther (Lower Back Injury Management)… pic.twitter.com/ScdbwvN385 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 30, 2025

Leading up to tip-off, Jokic was reportedly hopeful of being able to suit up on a short turnaround despite the nagging wrist injury, and now, that optimism seemingly pays off, and he'll be good to go for Denver's road battle.

Along with Jokic's status upgraded, the Nuggets have also elevated Bruce Brown to be named active against Phoenix, who was also listed as questionable leading up to tip-off with a right knee sprain.

Denver will still be without the services of Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon in the starting lineup, as both continue to deal with their respective multiple-week injuries. In the second unit, Julian Strawther will also be sidelined with lower back injury management. But for the three-time MVP, his status is all clear facing Phoenix.

Nikola Jokic Upgraded to Active vs. Suns

Oct 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Christian Braun (0) defend Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Jokic has yet to miss a game so far through the 2025-26 campaign, and in the process of being an iron man for the Nuggets this year, he's been stuffing the stat sheet at unprecedented levels.

During the 18 games he's played this season, Jokic has averaged 29.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, and a league-leading 11.0 assists a night, shooting an absurdly efficient 62.8% from the field and 44.0% from three.

He and the Nuggets will be looking to rebound from their lackluster efforts shown the night before, falling short of advancing in the NBA Cup with a collapsing loss against the San Antonio Spurs, seeing them forge together an 18-point comeback and allowing the most points in a single game on the season (139).

With Gordon and Braun still unavailable for this one, look for fourth-year wing Peyton Watson and undrafted rookie forward Spencer Jones to get the start once again within the Nuggets' starting five in an attempt to bring that defensive tenacity together on the road in Phoenix.

Tip-off between the Nuggets and Suns lands at 7 p.m. MT, as Denver will hope to avoid a two-game skid.

