Nuggets' Spencer Jones Speaks On Getting More Comfortable With Team

The Denver Nuggets picked up a big road win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, led by Nikola Jokic with 26 points, ten assists, and nine rebounds on perfect 7-7 shooting from the field. Jamal Murray and Tim Hardaway Jr. were also huge offensively, combining for 47 points on 12-22 shooting from beyond the arc.

However, one of the heroes of Saturday's win was much more unexpected.

Two-way forward Spencer Jones had the best game of his career in Phoenix, finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds on 6-10 shooting from the field and 4-6 from three-point range. After the game, Jones talked about how he is getting more comfortable and building trust with his teammates.

“I mean, it’s great just to get more and more trust from the guys, from [Nikola Jokić], from [Jamal Murray], the more I play with them and everything like that, get more comfortable offensively,” Jones said. “Because, I mean, everybody knows defense is the reason I’m out there, but now you got the trust, you build out the game a little bit like that.”

Spencer Jones is earning his starting spot

Jones, 24, has been starting for the Nuggets ever since Aaron Gordon suffered a hamstring strain that is expected to sideline him for several weeks. Of course, nobody expected much from the second-year forward on a two-way contract, but Jones has certainly earned his spot in Denver's lineup.

Through four starts this season, Jones is averaging 6.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shining on the defensive end of the ball. Of course, Jones was not expected to replicate Gordon's offensive output, but he has still made an underrated impact since taking the starting job.

Since the Nuggets still have an open roster spot, they could certainly look to convert Jones from his two-way deal to a standard contract, which would be well-deserved for the young forward.

Even when Gordon returns from injury, Jones has shown enough to David Adelman and the coaching staff to still earn some minutes in the second unit. Especially if he is able to put together some more performances like his career-best night on Saturday, and continue to gain more confidence, Jones should have no trouble sticking in the lineup.

