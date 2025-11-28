Nuggets vs. Spurs Injury Report Rules Out Four Key Starters

The Denver Nuggets are gearing up to host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, and this NBA Cup matchup has turned into a winner-take-all scenario. The winner of this matchup will take the West Group C crown to secure their spot in the knockout rounds of the NBA Cup.

Of course, that alone gives Friday's matchup some extra weight, but unfortunately, injuries have gotten the best of what would have been an incredible battle between Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs will not have Wembanyama available for Friday's matchup in Denver, but the injuries do not stop there for this game.

Nuggets still playing without two starters

The Nuggets have ruled out Christian Braun (left ankle sprain), Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain), and Julian Strawther (lower back injury management) for Friday's matchup. This is nothing new for the Nuggets, as this is the fourth time in five games that Denver is playing without both Braun and Gordon on the floor, and they still have a couple of weeks of this left.

Denver is certainly feeling the absence of Braun and Gordon, as their defense, especially, has taken a major hit. Over the last five games, Denver's defensive rating ranks in the bottom six in the NBA, and Friday's matchup against a talented Spurs team will be an opportunity to make a statement as they attempt to bounce back.

Who's out for the Spurs?

On top of playing without Victor Wembanyama (left calf strain), the Spurs have ruled out standout guard Stephon Castle (left hip flexor strain) and reserve guard Jordan McLaughlin (left hamstring strain).

Having Wembanyama sidelined is already enough to put the Spurs at a major disadvantage, but not having Castle either is another significant blow.

The Spurs and Nuggets are each playing without two starters on Friday, setting up a shorthanded matchup. Of course, Wembanyama's absence is the most significant, but both of these teams are completely different without those players on the floor.

For a high-stakes matchup like this, fans would love to have both teams at full strength, but the Nuggets can certainly try to take advantage of a Wembanyama-less Spurs to move on to the knockout rounds of the NBA Cup.

The Nuggets and Spurs are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. MT in Denver on Friday.

