Official Tricked Fans During Lakers-Kings Game With Hilariously Long Explanation

The suspenseful announcement from this official tricked Kings fans.

Tim Capurso

NBA official Bill Kennedy announces the results of a coach's challenge during a game between the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on December 19, 2024.
NBA official Bill Kennedy announces the results of a coach's challenge during a game between the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on December 19, 2024. / Screengrab Twitter @KingCharge
Veteran NBA official Bill Kennedy had an Oscar-worthy performance during the Los Angeles Lakers' 113-100 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night at the Golden 1 Center. During the second quarter with 7:01 remaining, a foul was assessed to Kings guard Keon Ellis, but coach Mike Brown challenged the foul call.

Brown technically won the challenge, but no one would have known it by Kennedy's ensuing announcement, which was hilariously lengthy and completely tricked the fans at Golden 1 Center.

"After reviewing the play, the defensive foul that was called on number 23 has been overturned," Kennedy said as the Golden 1 Center erupted in cheers.

But the referee in his 26th season wasn't finished with his announcement.

"Unfortunately, the foul is now on number nine. And the Lakers will retain possession of the ball on the side. The coach's challenge is successful."

That has to be the first official's announcement that featured a cliffhanger. And it's not the first time that Kennedy hit an NBA crowd with the old misdirection.

Just know this, NBA fans. If Kennedy is on the microphone, you're in for a wild ride.

