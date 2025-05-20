Ohio State to Give LeBron James Honorary Degree
LeBron James’s career began so long ago, it was before what is now known as the “one-and-done” era, with high school players currently prohibited from jumping straight to the NBA. Had he gone to college, James has said he would have attended Ohio State. It’s a great “what if?” of college sports.
Instead, in 2003, James jumped from Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School directly to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He became one of the greatest athletes of the 21st century and a cultural icon, beloved in his home state and around the world—and now, he’s set to finally fulfill his destiny as a Buckeye.
Ohio State plans to bestow an honorary doctorate of public service upon the basketball legend, according to multiple reports that cited advance minutes of a university board of trustees meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
Though the news did not become widespread until Tuesday, the university had signaled its intent in an internal article by Franny Lazarus in February.
“I knew that I always wanted to give back to my community,” James said to a university class at that time. “We took a deep dive into what we actually needed to do to create societal change. Being around families, being around the kids, listening to our community, they let us know and gave us the spearhead on what’s needed."
James's charitable outreach—particularly in his hometown of Akron, long blighted by population loss and social decay—has won him acclaim well beyond the world of basketball. Now, it has provided him with a full-circle moment.