OKC Players Had Hilarious Gift for Jalen Williams After Career Night vs. Spurs
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams dropped a career-best 41 points (plus six rebounds and seven assists) vs. the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, leading his team to a 146–132 victory on the road.
Things got a bit chippy during the third—Jeremy Sochan, Julian Champagnie, Kenrich Williams, and Lu Dort all earned technicals, with Champagnie, Williams, and Dort getting the boot, as well—meaning it was surely a satisfying win once all was said and done.
So in honor of Williams' team-leading performance, his fellow Thunder players blanketed him in sweat towels at the end of the game—a hilarious and possibly foul-smelling tribute, but an acknowledgement of his contribution, nonetheless.
Watch that below:
OKC guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 points as well to carry the Thunder to their third straight win.