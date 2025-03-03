SI

OKC Players Had Hilarious Gift for Jalen Williams After Career Night vs. Spurs

Surely this is what everyone wants after a big game, no?

Brigid Kennedy

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams on Mar 2, 2025.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams on Mar 2, 2025. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams dropped a career-best 41 points (plus six rebounds and seven assists) vs. the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, leading his team to a 146–132 victory on the road.

Things got a bit chippy during the third—Jeremy Sochan, Julian Champagnie, Kenrich Williams, and Lu Dort all earned technicals, with Champagnie, Williams, and Dort getting the boot, as well—meaning it was surely a satisfying win once all was said and done.

So in honor of Williams' team-leading performance, his fellow Thunder players blanketed him in sweat towels at the end of the game—a hilarious and possibly foul-smelling tribute, but an acknowledgement of his contribution, nonetheless.

OKC guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 points as well to carry the Thunder to their third straight win.

