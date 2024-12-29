Old JJ Redick Comments on Dorian Finney-Smith Resurface After Lakers-Nets Trade
JJ Redick is a big fan of Dorian Finney-Smith, and now he gets to coach him.
After the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Finney-Smith in a four-player trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, an old audio clip of Redick praising the veteran forward resurfaced. It's safe to say the Lakers head coach loves Finney-Smith's game.
In an old segment from his podcast The Old Man & the Three, Redick was effusive in his praise for the man he'll now coach. At the time, the two were teammates on the Dallas Mavericks. His comments are below.
"The one guy I've just got to shout out because I love watching him play and I've played against him now for a few years, and he does so many things that just don't show up in a box score and that's Dorian Finney-Smith. Or as he's affectionately known as 'Dodo.' Dodo is just, he's just an awesome player. And he's a player that can fit on any team in the NBA and I think he's incredibly valuable. Great defender, hustles, makes all the plays..."
Redick will now get to coach a former teammate whose game he clearly loved.
Finney-Smith is averaging 10.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in 29,0 minutes per game, while shooting a career-best 43.5% from three-point range.