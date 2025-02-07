One Camera Caught Luka Doncic Laughing After Draymond Green Blew a Wide-Open Layup
The Los Angeles Lakers took a 20-point lead into halftime against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, 69-49. LeBron James had 23 points in the first half, including a logo three that punctuated a personal 9-0 run.
After LeBron hit one three, Draymond Green blew a layup on the other end which led to James's second triple of the sequence. What was almost lost in the moment was Lakers newcomer Luka Doncic sitting on the bench appearing to laugh at Green for missing an uncontested layup.
Luckily, someone noticed.
This was not Draymond Green's finest moment in the NBA, but of course, it wasn't his worst moment either, so maybe it's O.K. to laugh.
And laugh they did.
The fun continued a few moments later when LeBron joined his teammates on the bench and sat between his Luka and his son, Bronny.
The vibes on the Lakers' bench are impeccable and clearly everyone is making an effort to have a good time.