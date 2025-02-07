LeBron James Buried a Heat-Check Logo Three During 23 Point Half vs. Warriors
Luka Doncic may make his Los Angeles Lakers debut this weekend. In the meantime, the Lakers will lean on LeBron James, who despite being 40 years old, can still do some impressive things on the basketball court.
Take Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors for instance. James had 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the first half, and went on an absolute tear during the second quarter hitting three three-pointers in 28-seconds—including this one from a step inside half-court on the Lakers' logo.
That's the kind of heat-check three that only a few guys in the world are allowed to take. Three of them—LeBron, Luka and Stephen Curry—were in the building on Thursday. It just so happened that LeBron was the only one in position to take and make one.
Thanks to this shot and a few others, the Lakers took a 69-49 lead into halftime.