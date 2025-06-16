SI

One Eastern Conference Playoff Team on Kevin Durant's Wish List Wasn't Interested

There were three teams reported to be Kevin Durant's wish list of preferred destinations. It could have been four.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant had a wish list of preferred destinations that has three teams. It could have been four.
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has three teams on his preferred destinations list for a trade this summer: the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat.

But there could have been a fourth.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Durant would have welcomed the opportunity to join the New York Knicks. But after making the Eastern Conference finals with their current core, they were reportedly not interested in trading for Durant, who will turn 37 in September.

In fact, the Knicks reportedly made it clear to Durant's camp that they were not interested in pursuing the superstar, so he kept them off his wish list.

Even though three teams are on Durant's preferred list, there have been no assurances made by the Suns that they will ultimately trade the 15-time All-Star to one of the teams on his wish list. The Suns aren't actively working against the idea of trading Durant to the Rockets, Heat or Spurs. But if the franchise receives an offer from another organization that maximizes their return, they'll be open to trading him elsewhere.

