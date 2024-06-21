One NBA Team Emerges As Front-Runner for Zach LaVine Trade With Bulls
The Chicago Bulls made a big move Thursday, sending veteran Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for 21-year-old guard Josh Giddey.
That trade could be just the beginning for the Bulls this offseason.
Zach LaVine's name has been included in trade rumors for pretty much his entire career, dating back to his early years with the Minnesota Timberwolves. With two seasons and a player option for a third year remaining on his contract with Chicago, the 29-year-old LaVine finds himself in the trade mill once again.
Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Friday that the Sacramento Kings are the most likely landing spot for LaVine if he is traded this offseason. Per Fischer, the Philadelphia 76ers also considered acquiring LaVine but he's more of a "backup option" for Daryl Morey's front office at this point.
LaVine was limited to 25 games last season due to undergoing foot surgery, but when healthy, he's still one of the league's top scorers. He would be an intriguing fit alongside De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento as a consistent scoring threat that Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes haven't proved to be.
The Kings, who just reportedly signed Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Malik Monk to a four-year deal on Thursday, are "active" in exploring trade opportunities for Barnes and Huerter, Fischer wrote. Sacramento also owns the No. 13 and No. 45 picks in the upcoming NBA draft that could be used in a potential deal.