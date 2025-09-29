Pablo Torre Drops New Stunning Report on Steve Ballmer During Clippers’ Media Day
There's no rest for the wicked—or for those trying to uncover the wrongdoings of the wicked, as in the case of sports podcaster Pablo Torre.
On Monday, Torre shared a new report on Steve Ballmer that raises more questions about the Clippers owner's alleged role in the Kawhi Leonard scandal. For a quick refresher, Torre alleged that the Clippers funneled millions of dollars to Leonard through Aspiration, a team sponsor, to circumvent the salary cap. Ballmer had invested a large chunk of money in Aspiration, which signed Leonard to a four-year, $28 million deal in 2022 for a "no-show job" that allowed the Clippers star to pocket that money outside of the NBA's salary cap restrictions.
As the NBA continues its investigation into Ballmer and the Clippers, Torre dropped another stunning piece of evidence to back his reporting.
Torre revealed new documents that prove Ballmer donated $1.875 million to a charity of Aspiration's co-founder, Joe Sanberg, in December 2024.
While Ballmer insists he was a victim of a scam run by Sanberg, who has since pled guilty to defrauding investors of over $200 million, Torre pointed out the odd timing of Ballmer's very charitable donation. The Ballmer Group announced the grant a few months after the arrest of Sanberg's co-conspirator, and almost a year after news broke that the federal government was investigating Aspiration, per Torre. Not to mention, it was over a year after the Clippers had already ended their partnership with Aspiration.
Torre poses a very important question for Ballmer to answer: if the Clippers owner felt he was being defrauded by Aspiration, why would he keep sinking money in projects run by the company's co-founder months after the jig was up? Why indeed.
Listen to Torre's findings below:
Woof. Torre knew exactly what he was doing dropping this report on the Clippers' media day.