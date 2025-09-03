Pablo Torre Teases Jalen Brunson, Knicks Story After Bombshell Kawhi Leonard Report
Pablo Torre may not be done.
On Wednesday, the creator of Pablo Torre Finds Out dropped a bombshell report that accused the Clippers of circumventing the salary cap by working to get Kawhi Leonard $28 million for a "no-show" job. Later, he hinted that more stories like that might be on the way.
During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Torre teased that a story about Jalen Brunson and the Knicks could be coming.
"It's funny, my tip line has never been more used by enemies of Jalen Brunson," Torre said.
When Patrick asked him if there was anything to the Brunson story, Torre had a response ready.
"Well, look, how he arrived at the Knicks, this is where I have to defer to the reporting I may or may not do on this, certainly was interesting," he said. "Right? Like, O.K., that's a pretty good deal for the Knicks. Anyway, I don't want to get ahead of myself in terms of that."
He then admitted, "It's a bit of a tease." (Around the 9:30 mark in the video below.)
Brunson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Mavericks, then left to join the Knicks on a four-year, $104 million deal in July of 2022, a month after the team hired his father, Rick, as an assistant coach.
Then, to make things even more murky, in July of 2024, Brunson opted to sign a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension. Had he waited a year, he would have been eligible for a five-year, 256 million contract. His decision to take nearly $100 million less puzzled NBA observers. That's the deal Torre is referring to in his comments.
We'll see if anything comes of this, but Torre has been delivering massive reports all year. This could be his next.