Breakout Star Andrew Nembhard Agrees to Three-Year Extension With Pacers, per Report
The Indiana Pacers and guard Andrew Nembhard have agreed to a three-year, $59 million contract extension that will keep him with the franchise through the 2027-28 season, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Nembhard, who was selected at the top of the second round in the 2022 NBA draft out of Gonzaga, has emerged as one of Indiana's key rotational pieces alongside Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. Nembhard's emergence in the regular season, along with his breakout in the Eastern Conference playoffs this past spring, solidified his standing with the Pacers as they attempt to build a consistent contender.
Nembhard averaged 9.2 points and 4.1 assists on 49.8% shooting, which included a 35.7% mark from three in 68 regular season games. In the playoffs, Nembhard stepped his offensive game up to another level on the biggest stage, averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 assists on 56% shooting as he helped guide the Pacers to the conference finals against the Boston Celtics.
The 24-year-old Nembhard's extension locks him in with the Pacers on what could end up being a team-friendly deal if his offensive output from the playoffs becomes the norm. He is clearly capable of taking his game to another level, and the Pacers are hopeful that he can be a consistent scorer alongside Haliburton and Siakam for years to come.