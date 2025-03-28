Pacers Broadcast Couldn't Stop Laughing at Tony Bradley's Horrific Three-Point Attempt
You miss every shot you don't take.
Perhaps that was running through the mind of Indiana Pacers center Tony Bradley during his team's 162–109 rout of the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.
With the Pacers up 52 points—yes, 52 points—with under five minutes to play, Bradley found himself open in the corner. He squared up to take a three-pointer but his shot was way off, glancing off the wrong side of the backboard and out of bounds.
Quinn Buckner, the former NBA player and current analyst on FanDuel Sports Network, couldn't help but chuckle at the shot.
"It must have slipped out of his hand because it hit the backboard and went to the backside," Buckner said while laughing. "I'm sorry, Tony, you can't miss it like that!"
"He's lined up, thinks he's got one going in; lo and behold ...," Buckner said until he broke out into a chuckle.
The Wizards broadcast also had fun with the moment.
Bradley, a first-round pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, signed a 10-day contract with the Pacers earlier this week.
The North Carolina product isn't known for his outside shot, but he did enter Thursday night with a 53.8% career mark from downtown—on 13 attempts.