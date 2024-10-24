Pacers Center James Wiseman Suffered a Torn Achilles in Season Opener
Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman suffered a torn left Achilles in the team's season opener on Wednesday night vs. the Detroit Pistons, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported.
Wiseman went down on the non-contact injury during the first quarter of Wednesday night's game. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game, which the Pacers won 115–109.
Indiana hasn't ruled Wiseman out for the rest of the 2024-25 season, and it sounds like the two parties are working "collaboratively" when looking at treatment options, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. But, it wouldn't be surprising if this injury causes him to miss the rest of the year.
Wiseman was signed by the Pacers in July after spending the last season and a half in Detroit. He started his career with the Golden State Warriors in 2020-21 when they drafted him second.
This won't be the first time Wiseman's suffered a major injury. During his rookie season, he sprained his left wrist and missed 11 games. Then, in April 2021, he tore his right meniscus and missed the rest of the season. His recovery timeline forced the Warriors to send him to the G-League in 2022, but his season there was cut short as he dealt with injury setbacks.
Indiana is now down two centers as Wiseman was filling in for Isaiah Jackson on Wednesday night, who is day-to-day with a groin injury.