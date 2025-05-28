Pacers Fan’s Cat-Inspired Heckle at Karl-Anthony Towns During Game 4 Was Too Good
There was nothing funny about the New York Knicks losing Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night... well actually, there was one kind of comical bit.
In the third quarter of the Knicks' 130-121 loss in Indiana, Karl-Anthony Towns stepped up to the charity stripe for a pair of important free throws after getting fouled by Pacers' Obi Toppin. At this point, the Knicks were still trying to claw their way back into the game and faced a nine-point deficit late in the quarter.
Towns prepared to take his first free throw when he may have heard a fan's very creative heckle stand out among the usual chorus of boos at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Mics from one of TNT broadcast's cameras caught a Pacers fan purring, "Meow, meow, meow," at Towns right before his shot. As it so happened, he missed.
Surely copycats won't steal this clever heckle and use it again in Game 5, where the Knicks will hope to keep their NBA playoff dreams alive back home at MSG.