Pacers Fans' Loud Chants During Giannis Antetokounmpo's Free Throws Appear to Work in First Half
The Indiana Pacers fans in attendance for Game 1 of the round one playoff series vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday brought their A-Game when it came to psyching the Bucks out at the free throw line.
Each time Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, in particular, went to the free throw line during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Pacers fans counted up to 10 as loudly as they possibly could to throw the forward off and remind him that he only had 10 seconds to shoot. The chants seemed to work as Antetokounmpo went 5-of-11 at the free throw line during the first half alone.
Check out one of those instances, in which the two-time NBA MVP missed some extra points (possibly because of the Pacers fans getting in his head), below:
NBA fans chant like this all the time, but it means more during the playoffs, that's for sure. Every point counts as teams push to win that NBA title in June. And Antetokounmpo, in particular, should be used to such heckling, as he is known for taking his sweet time at the line.