Pacers Get Key Starter Back in Lineup for Game 4 vs. Knicks

The Pacers are looking to go up 3–1 in the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.

Indiana Pacers player Aaron Nesmith reacts to shooting a three-pointer.
The Indiana Pacers will get Aaron Nesmith back in the starting rotation on Tuesday night for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals series vs. the New York Knicks, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

Nesmith suffered a right ankle sprain in the Pacers' Game 3 loss on Sunday. He was taken off the court for a short time before returning in the fourth quarter to finish out the game. Nesmith was listed as questionable for Game 4 on Monday, but then was made available on Tuesday just hours before tipoff.

This is big news for the Pacers as they look to take a 3–1 series lead on Tuesday night.

Nesmith erupted in Game 1 of the series by making six three-pointers in the fourth quarter alone to help build the momentum during the Pacers' comeback win. He made history with his fourth quarter effort, too, as Nesmith became the first NBA player to hit six three's in the fourth quarter of a playoff game.

In the postseason so far, Nesmith is averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds, both playoffs career-highs for him and above his regular season numbers.

