Pacers' Pascal Siakam Shares Uplifting Message Two Weeks After NBA Finals Loss

"What a blessing."

Brigid Kennedy

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam on Jun 19, 2025.
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam on Jun 19, 2025. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers' fairytale NBA Finals run didn't end the way they wanted, due in large part to point guard Tyrese Haliburton's devastating Achilles injury in Game 7, but forward Pascal Siakam has nothing but love about it all—at least after he's had two weeks to reflect.

In what would appear to be his first official social media post since the championship loss vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (Instagram stories notwithstanding), Siakam on Monday penned a short but sweet love letter to the Pacers' season and the city of Indianapolis.

"Not the fairytale ending, nevertheless what a run. What a blessing. Thank you Indy—let’s get back to it," Siakam wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos from the Finals.

Not long after the gallery went live, Hali himself also tossed on a comment: "Back soon 43."

Siakam was huge during Indiana's unlikely Finals run, when he averaged 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across the seven-game series. His biggest tally came in Game 5, when he dropped a stunning 28 points, but he also took care of business in a spirit-assisted Game 6, during which he recorded 16 points and 13 rebounds.

With Haliburton likely out for the entirety of next season, the idea of another deep Pacers playoff run feels a bit farfetched. But if we learned anything in 2024-25, it's to never count Indiana out of anything. So we'll see what the new basketball year brings.

Brigid Kennedy
