Tyrese Haliburton Made It to Support Fever, Caitlin Clark Even While Wearing a Boot
Less than two weeks removed from surgery to repair his torn right Achilles tendon, Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton appears to be in high spirits even with the big boot strapped to his right foot.
He supported his good friend Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever squad throughout the Pacers' magical run through the NBA postseason, which culminated in a crushing NBA Finals Game 7 loss where he suffered the injury. That support hasn't changed through his recovery, even as the Fever played their fifth game in a row without Clark, who's dealing with a groin injury.
As the Fever took on the Los Angeles Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, Haliburton took in the action from a suite—leg boot and all.
Heading into the night, the Fever won three games in a row without Clark, highlighted by their win in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final over the Minnesota Lynx. With Haliburton in attendance, they dropped a close game to the Sparks 89-87 to fall back to .500 on the season.
The Fever hope to get their star point guard back on the court soon. At least they aren't missing one of their biggest fans at the same time.