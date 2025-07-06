SI

Tyrese Haliburton Made It to Support Fever, Caitlin Clark Even While Wearing a Boot

The Fever dropped a tough game to the Sparks as Clark missed her fifth game in a row.

Blake Silverman

Haliburton watches on at the Indiana Fever game while wearing a leg boot
Haliburton watches on at the Indiana Fever game while wearing a leg boot / Screengrab via @WNBA on X/Twitter
Less than two weeks removed from surgery to repair his torn right Achilles tendon, Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton appears to be in high spirits even with the big boot strapped to his right foot.

He supported his good friend Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever squad throughout the Pacers' magical run through the NBA postseason, which culminated in a crushing NBA Finals Game 7 loss where he suffered the injury. That support hasn't changed through his recovery, even as the Fever played their fifth game in a row without Clark, who's dealing with a groin injury.

As the Fever took on the Los Angeles Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, Haliburton took in the action from a suite—leg boot and all.

Heading into the night, the Fever won three games in a row without Clark, highlighted by their win in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final over the Minnesota Lynx. With Haliburton in attendance, they dropped a close game to the Sparks 89-87 to fall back to .500 on the season.

The Fever hope to get their star point guard back on the court soon. At least they aren't missing one of their biggest fans at the same time.

Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

