Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle Names Team's 'No. 1 Priority' for Offseason After NBA Finals Loss
The Indiana Pacers seem to already have their ducks in a row as they head into the 2025-26 NBA season.
Just days after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals, coach Rick Carlisle appeared on Indianapolis' 107.5 The Fan and during the interview, relayed what he described as the team's "No. 1 priority" for next year: re-signing Myles Turner.
"I don’t think it’s any secret that the franchise, at this particular moment, that that is the No. 1 priority," he explained of locking up their big man. "I don’t know anything about money or numbers or years, or any of that kind of stuff, but Myles is a very important part of what we’ve done here, what we’ve been doing. He’s a very important part of the history of the franchise, certainly over the last decade. I know that will be a big topic. I’m not privy to every little conversation going on there, but Myles is a very important part of what we’re doing. That will be a big thing."
Turner, 29, has been with the Pacers for the entirety of his NBA career. He was drafted out of Texas with the No. 11 pick in the 2015 NBA draft and has led the league in blocks twice (2019, '21). He will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.