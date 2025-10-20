Pacers Rookie Arrested on Two Charges After Speeding Incident in Indianapolis
Rookie Pacers guard Kam Jones was arrested on Monday after a brief police chase on Indianapolis's I-65.
Jones, 23, was allegedly clocked driving 90 mph in a 55 mph zone when he passed a state trooper. The officer then tried to pull Jones over, but he did not immediately stop, prompting a chase that ended near Indianapolis's Fountain Square, per NBC affiliate WTHR.
The rookie, who was selected in the second round of the 2025 draft, said he did not realize he was speeding and was running late for practice, according to court documents. He also said he did not realize that the trooper was attempting to pull him over.
Later, the Marquette product was preliminarily charged with one count of reckless driving and one count of resisting law enforcement.
"We are aware of the situation involving Kam Jones," the Pacers said in a statement this afternoon. 'We are in the process of gathering additional information and will not have any additional comment on the matter at this time."
The Spurs selected Jones with the 38th pick of the 2025 draft before trading his rights to Indiana, with whom he signed a four-year contract in July.