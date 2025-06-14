Pacers, Thunder Get Into It After Flagrant Obi Toppin Foul on Alex Caruso
The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder are currently battling it out on Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Though three games of the championship tangle things haven't been overly physical, save for a hard foul from behind by Aaron Nesmith on Alex Caruso in Game 3 which was ruled common in nature. Caruso was once again the recipient of some playoff aggression midway through the second quarter Friday night when Obi Toppin lowered his shoulder to prevent the Thunder swingman from getting a layup attempt on the glass.
Oklahoma City Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein took exception to this and got in Toppin's face, creating a disturbance that took a minute to resolve before the team's got back to action.
When all the reviews and adjudication was done, Toppin was charged with a Flagrant 1 foul and both he and Hartenstein were assessed technicals.
Some would have called this good, old-fashioned playoff basketball.
No matter how you see it, it seems like this could be the moment where the series really ratcheted up to a new level and things have been testy and even more intense since the run-in.