Pacers to Sign Pascal Siakam to Four-Year Max Contract Extension, per Report
The Indiana Pacers and star forward Pascal Siakam have agreed to a four-year, $189.5 million maximum contract extension, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The 30-year-old Siakam will formally sign the extension when the free agency moratorium ends on July 6.
For Indiana, the gamble to trade for Siakam paid off. The Pacers acquired Siakam from the Toronto Raptors in January, hoping that his role with the franchise in the second half of the season would be enough to convince him to stay in Indianapolis alongside All-NBA guard Tyrese Haliburton. Siakam, who was named second-team All-NBA in 2019-20 and third-team All-NBA in 2021-22, played a key role in helping the Pacers reach the Eastern Conference finals last month.
The run through the playoffs, which ultimately fell short in the East finals at the hands of the NBA champion Boston Celtics, was enough to convince Siakam to stick around and serve as Haliburton's running mate for years to come.
Siakam, who is still young and in his prime, averaged 21.7 points and 7.1 rebounds on 53.6% shooting this season with the Raptors and the Pacers.
His contract extension cements Indiana as a contender in the East heading into next season alongside a healthy Haliburton, who was plagued by hamstring issues throughout the regular season and the playoff run.