Pacers Trade Away Journeyman Former No. 2 Draft Pick As Trade Deadline Hits
After just one game with the Indiana Pacers, center James Wiseman is headed elsewhere.
The Pacers are trading Wiseman and cash to the Toronto Raptors for a top-55-protected draft pick, according to Thursday afternoon reports from Shams Charania of ESPN and Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star.
Wiseman, 23, played just one game with Indiana. He scored six points in the team's 115–109 season-opening win over the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 23 before tearing his left Achilles tendon.
Through for seasons in the NBA, Wiseman has already played for three teams—although he did win an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2022.
Two of those seasons have been almost entirely lost to injuries; a nagging meniscus injury cost him all of '22.
Wiseman spent part of 2023 and all of 2024 with the Pistons, for whom he played 87 games in all.
His new team, the Raptors, are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference at 16–35.