Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Seen Limping From Podium After Game 2 Loss vs. Thunder
Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton was seen limping to and from his postgame press conference following the team's Game 2 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. The Pacers' 123-107 loss evened the NBA Finals series at one game apiece as it heads to Indianapolis for Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday.
After Haliburton's heroic shot to win Game 1 in miraculous fashion, he had a quiet night in Game 2. He had 17 points and six assists Sunday, but he had just five points in the first three quarters of the game, scoring the final 12 in the fourth when the Thunder's lead was too much to overcome—even for the cardiac Pacers.
Following the game, some reporters noticed Haliburton was favoring one of his legs on the way to his press conference, as well as when he exited the podium. A video is below, where you can see he's definitely walking with a limp.
And here are additional reports from in-person media members who noticed:
While Haliburton didn't exit Sunday's Game 2 to get checked out at any point and there is no official news on a potential injury he may (or may not) have suffered, this is certainly something to monitor ahead of Game 3. For all we know, he happened to cramp up on the way in after playing a team-high 34 minutes. But since the limp was considerable enough for media members to notice and report it, it's notable in this chess match of a NBA Finals series.
The good news is, Haliburton and the Pacers have two full days to rest up and regroup before Game 3 at their home arena Wednesday, which tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET.