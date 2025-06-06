Tyrese Haliburton Hits Incredible Game-Winning Shot In Game 1 of the NBA Finals
Tyrese Haliburton did it again.
After his Indiana Pacers trailed the Oklahoma City Thunder for most of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, including a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter. A furious comeback put Haliburton in the position to hit a game-winning shot. He did just that, nailing a long two-pointer with 0.3 seconds remaining. It was his fourth game-winning shot of the 2025 playoffs.
The Thunder led 110-109 when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a 14-foot jumper with 11 seconds remaining in the game. Aaron Nesmith corralled the rebound and got the ball to Haliburton. He raced up the floor and drove the right side before pulling up from just inside the three-point line. It dropped in.
Video is below.
That gave the Pacers a 111-110 lead. A final Thunder inbounds play went awry and Indiana earned a road victory in Game 1.
Haliburton finished the game with 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes. That was enough to counter the 38 from Gilgeous-Alexander.
The Pacers hung around all game, then put themselves in position for their star to win it. He did just that.