SI

Tyrese Haliburton Hits Incredible Game-Winning Shot In Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Ryan Phillips

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith and guard Tyrese Haliburton celebrate after Haliburton's game-winning shot in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith and guard Tyrese Haliburton celebrate after Haliburton's game-winning shot in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tyrese Haliburton did it again.

After his Indiana Pacers trailed the Oklahoma City Thunder for most of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, including a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter. A furious comeback put Haliburton in the position to hit a game-winning shot. He did just that, nailing a long two-pointer with 0.3 seconds remaining. It was his fourth game-winning shot of the 2025 playoffs.

The Thunder led 110-109 when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a 14-foot jumper with 11 seconds remaining in the game. Aaron Nesmith corralled the rebound and got the ball to Haliburton. He raced up the floor and drove the right side before pulling up from just inside the three-point line. It dropped in.

Video is below.

That gave the Pacers a 111-110 lead. A final Thunder inbounds play went awry and Indiana earned a road victory in Game 1.

Haliburton finished the game with 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes. That was enough to counter the 38 from Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Pacers hung around all game, then put themselves in position for their star to win it. He did just that.

More On Pacers Game 1 Win

manual

Published |Modified
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NBA