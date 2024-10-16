Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell sit courtside for Indiana Pacers preseason home opener
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever star rookie guard Caitlin Clark was courtside for the Indiana Pacers home preseason opener on Monday.
The Pacers were taking on the Memphis Grizzlies, and Clark was in attendance. She sat between her teammate, All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell, and her boyfriend Connor McCaffery. McCaffery was on staff for the Pacers as recently as this summer.
Clark and the Fever saw their season end roughly three weeks ago as they were eliminated in the playoffs. Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was watching that action closely, and he attended many Fever games this season.
Fittingly, Clark was seated roughly where Haliburton was located for most of his time courtside at Fever games this season. Haliburton, along with other Pacers players and coaches, praised the Fever rookie star during media day a few weeks ago.
New Fever President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf was recently the assistant GM for the Pacers, and she compared the way Clark and Haliburton play. Mitchell is similarly excellent — the two-time All-Star has been with Indiana for her entire career.
Clark, who was named WNBA Rookie of the Year earlier this month, was shown on the jumbotron during the first quarter and received a roar from the crowd. Someone right behind the Iowa product was wearing Clark's uniform.
In between the first and second quarter, Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines and alternate governor Steve Simon went down to visit with the Fever stars. They have become extremely popular figures in Indianapolis.
The Pacers fell to the Grizzlies in the preseason battle 120-116. Clark and Mitchell stayed for all of the action.
