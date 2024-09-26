Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever fall in Game 2 of WNBA playoffs, season ends with Tyrese Haliburton watching
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever played Game 2 of their 2024 first-round playoff series against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night, and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was watching.
Haliburton has been courtside multiple times at Fever games this season. He's even come over to watch the team after spending his early afternoon at the Indianapolis Colts home opener. The Pacers All-NBA ball handler is a big fan of Clark and company.
"Hope y’all seeing what 22 doin at Gainbridge," Haliburton tweeted in reference to Clark earlier this season.
The Fever made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 this year. They went 20-20 in the regular season, and Pacers players including Haliburton, Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, and Myles Turner were spotted at games. Head coach Rick Carlisle attended a few as well, as did other Pacers staff members.
On Wednesday, the Fever had a chance to beat Connecticut and bring their first-round series back to Indiana for a do-or-die Game 3. But the Sun are a tough matchup for Indiana and dominated Game 1. The Fever needed to be much better in Game 2.
Clark started off the battle with a triple and looked much better than she did in Game 1. All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston mixed in effective moments. Altogether, despite falling behind a few times, Indiana stayed in the game.
They took a lead in the final minutes after a basket from Clark. It was 71-70 at the time, and the Fever had momentum.
"Good bump on ESPN!!" Haliburton tweeted at the time.
The Fever took the lead again later in the game, but clutch shots from the Sun were too much to overcome. In the end, Connecticut won 87-81. They were in the WNBA Finals in 2022, and their experience proved to be too much for Clark and the younger Fever team.
"Helluva season Indiana Fever," Haliburton said after the game.
The Fever were swept 0-2 in the first round of the playoffs, bringing their season to an end. They won't play again until next year, but they have a strong base and are ready to become contenders.
