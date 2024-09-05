Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton sits courtside after Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever clinch playoff berth
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton was once again courtside to watch the Indiana Fever on Wednesday night. This time, though, it was different. The Fever hosted the Los Angeles Sparks in the first game after Caitlin Clark and company clinched a playoff berth on Tuesday night.
Tuesday, the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream both lost, and those two teams hold spots eight and nine in the standings. Those defeats secured Indiana's spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Fever are 17-16 and have been rolling since the Olympic break.
"I think we have the type of team that can win and advance," Clark said of her team being in the postseason field.
The Fever have been among the best offensive teams in the WNBA since early July, and it's been propelling them to wins. Clark recently scored her career high against the Sky while guard Kelsey Mitchell has been on fire for over two months.
For Haliburton, Fever games have become the norm. He's been at many this year, including one with Pacers forward Obi Toppin.
"Hope y’all seeing what 22 doin at Gainbridge," Haliburton tweeted earlier this season.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was coutside in Dallas as the Fever took down the Dallas Wings. He was impressed by Clark's dominance in the NCAA ranks and got to see her up close in the city that he coached in for years.
Clark and the Fever were ahead entering the fourth quarter against the Sparks on Wednesday. A win would help them keep up in their race for a top-five seed, but they are postseason bound no matter what.
