Bennedict Mathurin impresses in preseason action after offseason focus on shooting, fit, and quick decisions
INDIANAPOLIS — The standout performer for the Indiana Pacers in their first preseason win this week was third-year guard Bennedict Mathurin. The 22-year old scored 25 points, which was of course impressive, but also mixed in many of the subtle plays that he's been working on since being drafted just over two years ago.
Mathurin was as good as it gets in that victory against the Cavaliers. He bombed threes and made them, hitting five in total from beyond the arc. He mixed in drives that were tough for Cleveland to handle, hitting two shots in the paint, and that helped him get to the foul line with four free throw attempts. He was tough to contain and changed the game early in the second half.
"Give him the ball, get out of the way," Pacers forward Jarace Walker said of Mathurin's performance. "That's what I would do. That's what we did."
It was the version of Mathurin that the blue and gold hope to see all the time. Of course, the dominant scoring effort secured the win. Mathurin has always been a ridiculously talented scorer, and those abilities will keep him on the floor. But the smaller things — cuts, moving the ball, and making quick decisions — were all a major focus during Mathurin's offseason, and he showed them on Thursday.
When his teammate, T.J. McConnell, got stuck under the rim with nowhere to go, Mathurin flew into the lane to be a passing option. He hit a three later on that possession. Mathurin cut to occupy help defenders and made effective, simple passes with quick reads. He fit right into the way his team wants to play.
"Quicker decisions," the young guard said when asked what he worked on this offseason. "Making decisions and knowing when I can be myself and playing within the team."
Mathurin relied on film to help him improve his decision making. He wanted to see his mistakes and address them. On the court, when he went to correct those issues, he practiced at game speed. Everything needed to be faster and precise.
That's what this season is all about for Mathurin. He hopes to continue to blend what he is capable of with what the Pacers need him to do. Most of his skills are already valuable on good teams, he just needs to do everything a little bit faster.
"He's seeing things better. He's taking wider spacing so his vision is broader, and he's avoiding a lot of the crowds that he drove into last year," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of Mathurin's improving decision making. "His growth will continue to be how quickly he can make those reads on offense and how well he can defend on defense."
Carlisle said that Mathurin understands exactly who he is and how he fits into the Pacers. While he comes off the bench right now, the head coach said that Mathurin is a starting-level player who just happens to be Indiana's sixth man. He is capable and important to the team and has experienced a lot of growth recently.
In Cleveland, a lot of that improvement could be seen. It was a big jump from his performance on Tuesday in Atlanta, too. He felt more comfortable and made adjustments, leading to a much better outing.
A quick glance at Mathurin's success shows a subtle, yet key, change to his game: he's putting more arc on his jump shot. The Arizona product has always been a fine-to-good shooter from long range, but getting to great, or better, from deep would make him extremely tough to guard.
That arc came from a simple change to Mathurin's game — he's altered how he shoots ever so slightly. "My legs are stronger... I couldn't lift my upper body for a couple months," Mathurin said, referring to his recent shoulder injury. "So my legs are definitely stronger than before. And my shot's looking pretty good. So I'm gonna keep working," he added, noting that he's much more comfortable already.
With quicker decisions and a better shot, Mathurin feels like nobody will be able to stop him. In tandem, those two additions to his game will make him a much better fit on the Pacers. His talent has always been exceptional for someone his age — adding abilities that make him a better fit with the franchise will be huge for his long-term growth.
After just two preseason games, it's clear what Mathurin has worked on and how it will help him fit in with the team in the coming season. Consistency will be key. He's had more and more flashes blending who he is with who will make Indiana an unguardable team. On Thursday, he reminded everyone again what those flashes look like.
"Playing within the system. Be myself, but I'm a team player," Mathurin said of his comfort fitting in and with cutting. "Just gotta make sure I fit within the team."
