Paolo Banchero Had Selfless Quote About Magic Teammate After Scoring 50 Points
Paolo Banchero had a night to remember on Monday, as he scored a career-high 50 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a 119-115 win over the Indiana Pacers at the Kia Center.
But Banchero, speaking to FanDuel Sports Network Florida's Dante Marchitelli after the game, wanted to make sure that teammate Anthony Black got his due credit. The second-year guard knocked down a crucial, go-ahead three-pointer with 33.1 seconds remaining in the game.
First, Banchero shouted "AB!" as Black walked by, then shared some congratulatory words for his teammate in a cool moment. When asked about Black, Banchero was glowing in his praise.
"That just shows the work he put in all summer, man," Banchero said. "He ain't scared of the moment. He took that first three, missed it, came back and shot the second one no hesitation.
"Basically won the game for us. So proud of that kid man. That’s my dawg. He got a lot more in his future, he’s a special player."
Banchero, who also tied the Magic record for points scored in a half with 37 in the first two quarters, wasn't finished praising his teammates. He called guard Jalen Suggs the "heart and soul" of the team, adding that the Magic "wouldn't be as good" without the Gonzaga product.
And Banchero even added in a funny one-liner. When asked by Marchitelli how he was feeling, he responded simply, "I'm tired. I'm tired as hell."
Banchero's interview—and selflessness as a teammate—was truly on-par with his performance on the court Monday.