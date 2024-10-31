Pascal Siakam Went All Out With His Andre 3000 Halloween Costume
Pascal Siakam hit a three-pointer with 6.1 seconds remaining in overtime Wednesday night to give the Indiana Pacers a 135-132 victory over the Boston Celtics. The Pacers had dropped three of their first four games so getting back their winning ways had to feel good. And even though Siakam is a nine-year NBA veteran, it has to be pretty difficult to get to sleep after doing something to win your team a game.
Throw into the mix Siakam knowing that he was going to drop a legitimately awesome Halloween costume video Thursday morning and it's a wonder how he nodded off at all.
Here's that impressive piece of content:
The only thing that would have made this better is if he'd got the real Ryan Phillippe to do the introduction. And maybe some more convincing guitar playing because those are definitely not chords being formed with his fingers. Other than that, a tremendous use of time and energy. If one is going to dress up for Halloween they may as well go all-out.