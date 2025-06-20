Pascal Siakam Postered Jalen Williams to Cap Off Incredible Half for Pacers
Indiana Pacers stars Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton linked up for one of the most exciting plays of the NBA Finals as they play to extend their season in Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday.
In front of their home fans, the Pacers took a whopping 22-point lead into halftime as they try to even the series at 3–3 and force a Game 7 in Oklahoma City. Haliburton's injury status was the big storyline heading into Thursday's Game 6, but he's playing through the calf strain and dropped 12 points, hitting three three-pointers over the first 24 minutes.
In the final minute of the half, he disrupted a pass by Thunder wing Jalen Williams to send the Pacers on a fast break. Once Haliburton gathered the ball, he took just two dribbles and threw a slick spinning pass as he saw Siakam sprinting toward the hoop.
Williams scrambled on defense and made a bad business decision by getting in Siakam's way, only to be postered on a dunk that sent Gainbridge Fieldhouse into a frenzy.
Siakam then ended the half with a fadeaway midrange jumper at the buzzer to open up Indiana's lead even more before the break. He finished the half with 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and the one poster.
We'll see if the Pacers can capitalize on the momentum and hold on to their large lead to extend the series to a winner-take-all Game 7.