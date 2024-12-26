Pat Riley Makes Definitive Statement On Jimmy Butler’s Future With Heat
Pat Riley has finally addressed the Jimmy Butler trade rumors and he has made his stance clear.
On Thursday, the Miami Heat's president issued a statement in which he was definitive that the team would not trade Butler despite rumors to the contrary.
Riley's statement is below:
"We usually don't comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches. Therefore, we will make it clear - We are not trading Jimmy Butler."
The Heat have struggled this season and are currently 14-13 and sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Butler has similarly struggled a bit, as his scoring numbers are down. Through 20 games he is averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.4 minutes per game. That said, he is shooting a career-best 55.2% from the field and 35.7% from three-point range.
Butler is currently making $48.8 million this season and holds a player option for $52.4 million for the 2025-26 campaign.
For weeks it has been rumored Butler wants a trade and as those whispers grew louder it has become a distraction for the Heat. It appears a rift has developed between Riley and Butler as well. Back in May, Riley was noncommittal about giving Butler a contract extension.
The Heat acquired Butler from the Philadelphia 76ers via a sign and trade deal in July of 2019. He has been a team leader ever since and has taken them to the NBA Finals twice.
Butler is 35 and a six-time All-Star. Plenty of teams would be interested if he hit the trade block. It doesn't appear Riley and the Heat are interested in moving him.