Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Addresses ‘Unfortunate’ Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors
The Miami Heat are reeling from the events of Wednesday, when ESPN's Shams Charania gave the team a Christmas gift to forget—a report that All-Star Jimmy Butler preferred to be traded by Feb. 6's deadline.
On Thursday, with the Heat back in action against the Orlando Magic, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra addressed Charania's report head on.
"We want Jimmy here. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it," Spoelstra said via Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. "The more any of us talk about it, the more fuel it gets. It’s just really unfortunate that it just continues to build momentum."
Butler, 35, is seemingly seeking the kind of money he cannot get from the Heat. Charania indicated Wednesday that he would decline a $52.4 million player option for 2026 and become a free agent. Earlier this season reports emerged that Butler would be open to getting traded to one of a handful of contenders around the Association.
For a 14-13 Miami team, Butler is averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.