Patrick Beverley Announces Plans to Sign With New Team Overseas
Patrick Beverley is moving on from his NBA career and heading overseas.
The 36-year-old veteran guard announced on social media Tuesday that he plans to sign with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Premier League, the top basketball league in Israel.
“They gave me everything I asked for," Beverley said of the Israeli club. "I couldn’t refuse.”
Beverley, who played college hoops at Arkansas, began his professional career competing in Greece and Russia before making his NBA debut with the Houston Rockets in 2012. Over 12 NBA seasons, Beverley was named to the All-Defensive team three times—including the first team in 2016-17—and won the 2016-17 Hustle Award for his efforts on the floor.
Beverley played what is likely his last NBA game on May 2 in the Milwaukee Bucks' season-ending loss to the Indiana Pacers. In the closing moments of that game, Beverley twice chucked a basketball at a fan sitting behind the Bucks' bench. The NBA suspended him four games for those antics, but Beverley obviously won't have to serve that penalty now that he'll be playing overseas.
In 666 career games, Beverley registered 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while playing for seven different teams.