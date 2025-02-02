SI

Patrick Mahomes Had Perfect Two-Word Reaction to Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic Trade

Andy Nesbitt

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II and his wife Brittany watch the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors at American Airlines Center.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II and his wife Brittany watch the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Patrick Mahomes has a big week ahead of him as he will lead the Chiefs into the Super Bowl for a third straight time next Sunday in New Orleans. But late Saturday night he was just like every sports fan who was stunned by the blockbuster NBA trade between the Lakers and Mavericks that saw Anthony Davis go to Dallas and Luka Doncic go to Los Angeles.

Mahomes is a diehard Mavericks fan and has been seen sitting courtside at many big games. During that time he's become a huge fan of Doncic.

The star NFL QB had two very honest and relatable tweets after the trade went down. He started with a stunned two-word message of: "Wait what?"

He then followed that up with saying that he was "sick" over the trade.

Safe to say probably other Mavericks fans feel the same way after seeing one of their favorites leave town.

