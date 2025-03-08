SI

Paul George, 76ers Teammates Booed By Philadelphia Fans at WWE Smackdown

The City of Brotherly Love is nothing if not consistent.

Patrick Andres

Paul George watches during the 76ers' 126–119 win over the Warriors on March 1, 2025.
Paul George watches during the 76ers' 126–119 win over the Warriors on March 1, 2025. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Many cities would take a 21-41 NBA season in stride, using the apathy it generates an excuse to turn to baseball, football or hockey.

Philadelphia is not most cities.

When forward Paul George and some of his Philadelphia 76ers teammates appeared on the Jumbotron during Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown in their home city, they were met with resounding boos—even while holding up a custom 76ers championship belt.

The boos were so audible on the USA Network telecast that announcer Joe Tessitore was forced to acknowledge them.

"These Philly fans—you can get a mixed reaction when you have certain struggles," Tessitore said.

Ravaged by injuries, Philadelphia has badly regressed from its run of seven straight winning seasons and playoff berths. If its current record holds, it will mark the franchise's worst winning percentage since a horrendous 10–72 showing in 2016.

George in particular has struggled, with his 16.2 points per game representing a 10-year low.

Patrick Andres
Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

