Paul George, 76ers Teammates Booed By Philadelphia Fans at WWE Smackdown
Many cities would take a 21-41 NBA season in stride, using the apathy it generates an excuse to turn to baseball, football or hockey.
Philadelphia is not most cities.
When forward Paul George and some of his Philadelphia 76ers teammates appeared on the Jumbotron during Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown in their home city, they were met with resounding boos—even while holding up a custom 76ers championship belt.
The boos were so audible on the USA Network telecast that announcer Joe Tessitore was forced to acknowledge them.
"These Philly fans—you can get a mixed reaction when you have certain struggles," Tessitore said.
Ravaged by injuries, Philadelphia has badly regressed from its run of seven straight winning seasons and playoff berths. If its current record holds, it will mark the franchise's worst winning percentage since a horrendous 10–72 showing in 2016.
George in particular has struggled, with his 16.2 points per game representing a 10-year low.