Paul George Calls the Clippers Los Angeles's 'B Team'
Now that he's no longer with the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George is opening up about his five-year tenure with the franchise. He's made some eye-opening comments.
During this week's episode of Podcast P With Paul George, the nine-time All-Star discussed returning to his hometown of Los Angeles in 2019. While he was apparently happy to be there, he often heard from fans who told him he should have joined the Los Angeles Lakers instead of the Clippers.
George said, "Coming back to LA, that was home... but it's not the same love. Because when I was in LA they like, 'Man, you should have been a Laker.' That's all I was hearing. It wasn't no, like, 'Oh, welcome to the Clippers.' 'You in LA but you should have been a Laker.'"
He added, "I'm on the B team."
The Lakers will always be Los Angeles' top NBA team. Anyone who has ever been there knows it, especially players.
George was good for the Clippers, earning third team All-NBA honors in 2021 and making three All-Star teams. But his partnership with forward Kawhi Leonard failed to produce the team's first NBA Finals appearance and the franchise never came close to challenging the Lakers for basketball supremacy in Los Angeles.
George joined the 76ers this summer, signing a four-year, $211.6 million deal in free agency. He'll be joining a roster that already includes star center Joel Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers are expected to compete for the Eastern Conference title during the 2024-25 season.
Another benefit? George won't have to worry about being on the "B team" in Philly.