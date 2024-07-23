SI

Paul George Calls the Clippers Los Angeles's 'B Team'

George opened up on playing for the Clippers in a town owned by the Lakers.

Ryan Phillips

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) moves the ball past Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) moves the ball past Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Now that he's no longer with the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George is opening up about his five-year tenure with the franchise. He's made some eye-opening comments.

During this week's episode of Podcast P With Paul George, the nine-time All-Star discussed returning to his hometown of Los Angeles in 2019. While he was apparently happy to be there, he often heard from fans who told him he should have joined the Los Angeles Lakers instead of the Clippers.

George said, "Coming back to LA, that was home... but it's not the same love. Because when I was in LA they like, 'Man, you should have been a Laker.' That's all I was hearing. It wasn't no, like, 'Oh, welcome to the Clippers.' 'You in LA but you should have been a Laker.'"

He added, "I'm on the B team."

The Lakers will always be Los Angeles' top NBA team. Anyone who has ever been there knows it, especially players.

George was good for the Clippers, earning third team All-NBA honors in 2021 and making three All-Star teams. But his partnership with forward Kawhi Leonard failed to produce the team's first NBA Finals appearance and the franchise never came close to challenging the Lakers for basketball supremacy in Los Angeles.

George joined the 76ers this summer, signing a four-year, $211.6 million deal in free agency. He'll be joining a roster that already includes star center Joel Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers are expected to compete for the Eastern Conference title during the 2024-25 season.

Another benefit? George won't have to worry about being on the "B team" in Philly.

Published
Ryan Phillips

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NBA