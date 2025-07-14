SI

76ers Star Paul George Undergoes Knee Surgery

The veteran wing will be re-evaluated before the start of training camp.

Mike McDaniel

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Monday.
Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Monday. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

76ers star wing Paul George underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Monday to treat an injury suffered in an offseason workout, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

George will begin a rehab program soon and will be re-evaluated before the start of training camp.

Add George to the list of key members of the 76ers who are primed for offseason rehab. Star center Joel Embiid is still recovering from knee surgery of his own that prematurely ended his season, and the hope is that he's ready for the start of training camp. The same, of course, can now be said for George.

In his first season with the 76ers, George was held to just 41 games, where he scored 16.2 points to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 43% shooting. The 35-year-old will enter his 16th NBA season this fall.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA