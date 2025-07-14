76ers Star Paul George Undergoes Knee Surgery
76ers star wing Paul George underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Monday to treat an injury suffered in an offseason workout, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
George will begin a rehab program soon and will be re-evaluated before the start of training camp.
Add George to the list of key members of the 76ers who are primed for offseason rehab. Star center Joel Embiid is still recovering from knee surgery of his own that prematurely ended his season, and the hope is that he's ready for the start of training camp. The same, of course, can now be said for George.
In his first season with the 76ers, George was held to just 41 games, where he scored 16.2 points to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 43% shooting. The 35-year-old will enter his 16th NBA season this fall.