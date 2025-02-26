Paul George is Taking a Break From His Podcast to Focus on 76ers' Playoff Push
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George has decided to take a break from hosting his podcast.
At the end of Monday's episode of Podcast P with Paul George, the 34-year-old said he is turning his focus to "getting my body right, getting mentally right and help this squad make a push towards our goal."
As for the goal he's referring to? Helping the 76ers contend for an NBA title.
"It's no secret this season is, up to this point, man, it hasn't been what we envisioned," Paul said. "I know my goal when I first signed with Philadelphia was to bring a championship to these amazing fans here. I still remain positive about that and that is still the case and where I'm coming from. With that being said, though, I want to let the Podcast P family know that after today's episode with Dwight [Howard], I plan to take a break from the pod just to focus on getting my body right, getting mentally right and help this squad make a push towards our goal to finish this season out and give ourselves a chance to be in contention to compete for a championship."
The Sixers, currently sitting at 20–37, have had as poor a season as they come. Some of that is thanks to injuries—George's included—but is otherwise the result of incohesion and poor play on the court. Still though, the team is only 2.5 games away from the final spot in the play-in tournament, which means the playoffs are still possible, even if they are a stretch.
Whether George still believes as much after his team's blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday, well ... that remains to be seen. Seeing as the podcast episode was released earlier that same day, the forward definitely recorded it before losing 142-110 to the Bulls. Following the game, he also issued a pretty brutally honest take on his team's postseason chances.
"We've shown no sign of a team that will compete," he said. "We just don't have the habits of a champion, or a playoff-contending team, would have. To be honest, right now it's a little far-fetched. All we can do is work hard and try to just keep going for one another."
It could be too little, too late for this year's Sixers. But of course, stranger things have happened.