Paul George Receiving Significant Treatment to Play Through Injury for 76ers
Paul George has struggled throughout his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers, but it's possible some of his woes have stemmed from a lingering injury.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, George is dealing with tendon damage in his left pinky finger but has been doing all he can to remain available for the 76ers. Charania noted that George has received injections over the last four or five games in order to enable him to play through the injury.
"[George] has had little nagging injuries that have come up. Most recently, he's had tendon damage in his left pinky that he's been fighting. He's been doing everything he can to be on the court and to try to be available. I'm told it's to the point where he's gotten injections to play and compete over the last four or five games. Now, that's something that players do come playoff time, not necessarily during the regular season," Charania said on NBA Today.
George, a nine-time All-Star, is averaging just 16.1 points per game this season. George has averaged at least 21.5 points per game in each season since 2015–16, so to see such a significant drop-off in his scoring is a major concern. Through five games in February, George has scored just 10.2 points per night and is shooting 39.6% from the field. He scored just two points across 37 minutes on Wednesday night during Philadelphia's defeat to the Brooklyn Nets.
He signed a four-year, $211 million deal with the franchise this offseason after parting ways with the Los Angeles Clippers. With George making at least $51 million in each of the next three seasons, getting him healthy and back to his past form will be critical for the floundering 76ers, who now sit in 11th in the East at 14 games below .500.
George will have the chance to rest up during NBA All-Star weekend, and hopefully he can get back on track during the second half of the campaign.